State logs 15,684 infections, 94 deaths

13,625 people discharged after treatment; Chennai accounts for 4,250 cases and 35 fatalities

The State recorded 15,684 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 10,97,672. As many as 1,07,145 people are currently under treatment in Tamil Nadu.

So far, 9,05,115 people in the 13-60 age group, 1,52,795 senior citizens and 39,762 children below the age of 12 have been infected.

As many as 94 persons succumbed to the infection — 50 in government hospitals and 44 in private facilities, taking the toll to 13,651.

As many as 13,625 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 9,76,672, according to a daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Chennai on top

Chennai continued to lead the table with 4,250 cases, and its tally touched 3,14,074. Some 4,533 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 2,78,330 and the district accounted for 35 deaths, taking its toll to 4,602.

Among the districts, although Kancheepuram recorded far fewer cases (432) than Chengalpattu (1,142), the former accounted for nine deaths, while the latter saw four.

Fourteen of the deceased had no co-morbidities.

A 30-year-old woman from Chennai, who was admitted on April 19 to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, tested positive on April 22 and died the following morning. The hospital recorded her death as due to severe COVID-19 bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

Among those with co-morbidities who died was a 30-year-old man who had hypertension. The patient from Chennai was admitted on April 11 to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and died four days later on April 25 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, according to hospital authorities.

Over a lakh inoculated

As many as 1,15,642 people were tested for the infection on Monday, taking the total figure to 2,17,63,365. The State has so far tested 2,21,26,656 samples.

A total of 1,59,272 people were vaccinated on Monday in 4,255 sessions. As many as 8,558 healthcare workers and 17,581 frontline workers, 72,424 people in the 45-59 age group and 60,709 senior citizens were among those administered the vaccines.

As many as 3,676 sessions were held to provide Covishield and 579 sessions for Covaxin.

As on date 54,21,645 people have been vaccinated. The State has conducted 2,07,384 sessions for both Covishield and Covaxin.