State logs 1,568 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

04 September 2021 01:20 IST

19 people die; Coimbatore’s daily count exceeds 200 for the second day in a row

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate in some parts of Tamil Nadu. On Friday, 1,568 people tested positive, with Coimbatore’s daily count exceeding 200 for the second consecutive day.

As many as 239 people tested positive in Coimbatore, as against 215 the previous day. In Chennai, 162 people were found to be infected, while Erode reported 125 cases. There were 108 cases in Thanjavur, while Tiruppur recorded 98.

Cases dipped in Chengalpattu; 88 people tested positive, as against 103 the previous day. Namakkal saw a small rise in cases, as 62 people tested positive compared with 47 on Thursday. Salem and Tiruchi recorded 58 cases each. There were 65 cases in Tiruvallur. Among those who tested positive in the State were five returnees from Kerala.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded 26,19,511 infections. With another 19 people succumbing to COVID-19, the State’s toll reached 34,980. Of the 38 districts, 25 did not record any death due to COVID-19. There were four deaths in Tiruvallur and three in Coimbatore. While Tiruvannamalai recorded two deaths, 10 districts, including Chennai, reported one fatality each.

Among the deceased was a 29-year-old man from Kallakurichi who had seizure disorder and pulmonary tuberculosis. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 26, and died on September 1 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. Three women in their 40s were among those who died.

Another 1,657 people, including 187 in Coimbatore and 172 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients stood at 25,68,161. At present, 16,370 people are under treatment. While Coimbatore’s active caseload stands at 2,134, as many as 1,720 people are under treatment in Chennai, 1,319 in Erode and 1,037 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 1,60,742 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,51,247 people were inoculated, taking the overall coverage in government centres to 3,21,99,604.