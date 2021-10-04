State logs 1,531 fresh cases, 23 more fatalities

Chennai tops table with 184 cases; 1,582 people discharged after treatment

Fresh COVID-19 cases dropped marginally to 1,531 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, even as three districts — Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu — continued to report 100-plus infections. Tenkasi logged the least number of infections with only one person testing positive.

Chennai continued to top the table with 184 cases, taking the city’s tally to 5,50,398. There were 158 cases in Coimbatore and 105 in Chengalpattu. While 93 people tested positive in Thanjavur, there were 91 cases in Erode.

Tiruppur logged 76 cases, while Tiruvallur saw 62. Five districts, including Tenkasi, recorded under 10 cases each. The new cases took the State’s tally to 26,68,495.

Another 23 persons — eight in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,650. Dharmapuri recorded three deaths, while there were two fatalities each in Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur. Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for one death each. As many as 21 districts did not report any fatality.

Among the deceased was a 30-year-old woman from Perambalur who had hypothyroidism. She was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on September 19 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for seven days. She died on October 1 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,582 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,15,873. The active caseload fell below 17,000. At present, 16,972 people are under treatment — 1,941 in Coimbatore and 1,926 in Chennai.

As many as 1,50,410 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,74,49,936.

According to data from Saturday, Mayiladuthurai has the highest positivity rate at 2.3%, followed by Thanjavur with 2.2%.

As many 17,19,544 people took the jabs on Sunday. Of them, 9,68,010 people took the first dose, while 7,51,534 took the second.