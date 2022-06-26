State logs 1,472 fresh COVID-19 cases, 691 recoveries

From 25,591 RT-PCR tests, 1,472 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, pushing the tally of active cases to 7,458 on Sunday.

Among those who tested positive were two passengers who returned from the U.S. and one passenger from the UAE. A person who returned by road from Bangladesh and two people from Kerala, who arrived by domestic airport, also tested positive.

In three districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, fresh cases were in three digits. Kallakurichi recorded no fresh case. In 18 other districts, fresh cases were below 10. The State did not record any casualties. So far, 36,026 persons, who were hospitalised, lost their lives.

In Chennai, 624 persons had been infected and 329 persons were declared to have recovered. As on date, 3,395 persons were under treatment. Currently in the city, 66 persons were in hospital requiring oxygen support, 96 were under medical observation in hospitals and 14 were being treated in intensive care units.

Chengalpattu logged 241 fresh cases, Kancheepuram 49, Tiruvallur 85 and Coimbatore 104. With as many as 691 persons declared to have recovered, the number of recoveries till date stood at 34,22,860, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said infections were increasing as people were not following safety protocols. He said the health department would fine people who violated the protocols under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939.