State logs 1,235 fresh infections

17 more people succumb to the infection; Chennai accounts for 307 cases

Tamil Nadu’s case tally touched 7,96,475, with 1,235 more persons testing positive on Friday. Of the fresh cases, Chennai’s accounted for 307, followed by Coimbatore with 115.

The State recorded 17 more deaths, taking its toll to 11,870. The number of active cases stood at 10,299, as another 1,311 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The new cases took Chennai’s tally to 2,19,168, while Coimbatore’s reached 50,196.

There were 73 cases in Salem, 70 in Tiruvallur and 69 in Chengalpattu. Madurai recorded 50 cases, while Tiruppur saw 48. While Perambalur had no new case, nine districts recorded under 10 each.

Chennai recorded six of the 17 fatalities, while Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Theni recorded two each. All of the deceased had co-morbidities. Among the deceased was a 39-year-old man from Dindigul who had diabetes. He died within two hours of admission to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, on December 9, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis.

A 90-year-old woman from Theni, with systemic hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, died at the Theni Medical College Hospital on December 9, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.

Chennai’s toll stood at 3,904, followed by Chengalpattu (730), Tiruvallur (664) and Coimbatore (628).

As many as 70,436 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,28,14,915.