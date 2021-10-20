State logs 1,179 fresh cases, 16 fatalities

Chennai leads with 156 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 127 infections; 1,66,866 people get jabs

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,179 fresh COVID-19 cases. Chennai and Coimbatore continued to see a rise in cases — while Chennai accounted for 156 cases, Coimbatore saw 127.

The State’s tally touched 26,89,463. At present, 14,326 people are under treatment, and three districts — Chennai, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore — account for 4,357 active cases.

As many as 1,407 people were discharged after treatment, taking the figure to 26,39,209.

Another 16 people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 35,928. While five persons died in private facilities, 11 died in government hospitals.

Chennai recorded three deaths. Two persons each died in Tiruppur and Tiruchi. Coimbatore, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Salem, Sivaganga, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli and Vellore districts logged one death each.

Two of the deceased had no co-morbidity. One of them was a 58-year-old man from Villupuram, who was admitted on October 9 to a private hospital, with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days. He tested positive on October 12 and died on Monday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The oldest among the deceased was an 87-year-old man from Chennai. He was admitted on October 7 to a private hospital with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He tested positive on October 17. The severely hypertensive octagenerian died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,66,866 people were vaccinated. They included 98,228 people in the 18-44 age group and 53,293 peopel aged 45 to 59. With this, the State has vaccinated 5,12,46,870 people so far.