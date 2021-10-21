State logs 1,170 fresh COVID-19 infections and 20 fatalities

Districts like Erode, Salem see marginal rise in cases; 1,48,437 people vaccinated

The State’s daily COVID-19 case count fell to 1,170 on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 26,90,633. Its active caseload touched 14,058.

Several districts reported a marginal rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases — Erode logged 91 infections, while Salem saw 61. Villupuram (11), Virudhunagar (7), the Nilgiris (19), Madurai (26), Karur (19) and Kanniyakumari (13) were the other districts that recorded a rise.

As many as 1,418 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,40,627.

Twenty people succumbed to the infection — five of them died in private hospitals.

With this, the State’s toll touched 35,948.

Chennai’s tally stood at 5,53,221, with 5,42,939 people having been discharged after treatment so far. Its active caseload stood at 1,751 and toll at 8,531.

Coimbatore logged the highest number of fatalities at six. Chengalpattu and Tiruchi saw two deaths each. Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Salem, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari, Kancheeppuram, Dharmapuri and Chennai recorded one fatality each.

Three of the deceased had no co-morbidity.

A 74-year-old hypertensive woman from Chennai, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5, and was admitted on October 8 to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of breathing difficulty for five days, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Over a lakh get jabs

As many as 1,48,437 people were inoculated in 2,542 camps across the State. Among the beneficiaries were 144 healthcare workers and 576 frontline workers.

As many as 85,202 people aged 18 to 44, 45,028 people in the 45 to 59 age group and 17,487 senior citizens were among those who got jabs. So far, 5,13,95,307 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccines in government facilities in the State.