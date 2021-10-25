State logs 1,127 fresh infections and 15 fatalities

1,358 people discharged after treatment; 11 districts report fewer than 10 cases each

As many as 11 districts reported fewer than 10 fresh COVID-19 infections each on a day when the State logged 1,127 cases, taking its tally to 26,95,216. Its active caseload stood at 13,034.

The number of cases in Chennai remained high, with 146 people testing positive. Coimbatore reported 128 cases and Chengalpattu 96. Among the districts with the lowest number were Ariyalur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram, with each reporting two cases.

Tenkasi and Theni logged three infections each. Five fresh infections were reported in Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli. Districts such as Ranipet (6), Tirupattur (7), Kallakurichi (7) and Sivaganga (9) also reported fewer than 10 cases.

As many as 1,358 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 26,46,163.

Fifteen people succumbed to the infection. Five of the deaths took place at private facilities. The toll touched 36,019.

Chengalpattu recorded the most number of fatalities at five. Among the deceased was a 34-year-old man who had no co-morbidity. He was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on October 17, after testing positive on September 30. He died on October 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

An 82-year-old woman from Salem, who was diabetic and hypertensive and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a cardiovascular ailment, had tested positive on October 13. She was admitted the next day to a private hospital in Salem with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for four days. She died on October 23 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

So far, 22,03,786 people in the 13-60 age group, 3,89,764 senior citizens and 1,01,666 children have been infected. They include 15,73,005 men, 11,22,173 women and 38 transpersons.