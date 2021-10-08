State-level panel in TN to monitor implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes

Apart from the CM and the Minister for Rural Development, MPs and MLAs from various political parties are part of the panel

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a State-level Committee for monitoring the implementation of various Centrally-sponsored schemes in the State. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the Minister for Rural Development will be the chairperson and co-chairperson respectively of the panel, which also has MPs, MLAs and other stakeholders in it.

According to a Government Order, MPs who are part of the State-level panel are: T.R. Baalu (DMK), S.S. Palanimanickam (DMK), A. Raja (DMK), M. Selvaraj (CPI), P.R. Natarajan (CPI-M), Su. Thirunavukkarasar (Congress), Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK), P. Raveendranath Kumar (AIADMK), K. Navaskani (IUML), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), R.S. Bharathi (DMK), A. Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) and S.R. Balasubramoniyan (AIADMK).

Legislators in the panel are: V.G. Raajendran (DMK), N. Ezhilan (DMK), T.K.G. Neelamegam (DMK), M. Boominathan (DMK), J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana (Congress) and K.A. Sengottaiyan (AIADMK). Senior officials of various government departments, nominees from the Union government, and representatives from the civil society are also part of the panel. The Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department will be the Member Secretary.

The Committee will monitor the implementation of schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and National Rural Livelihood Mission, among other programmes of the Union Ministry of Rural Development in line with the guidelines issued in this regard by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The State-level panel will also review the implementation status with respect to decisions taken at the district-level committees and also review the deployment and effectiveness of human resources engaged by the State government in implementation of various developmental programmes/projects.

It will address the implementation constraints and give suggestions to improve designs of approved programmes or to make mid-course corrections, besides reviewing flow of funds in fulfilment of State's obligations in relation to various programmes and projects. A meeting of the State-level panel should be held at least once in every six months.

The State-level panel will also intensively monitor all time-bound national initiatives to ensure effective delivery of assets in realisation of intended outcomes, besides looking into complaints/alleged irregularities received with respect to the implementation of the programmes.

It will offer suitable directions for implementation of DBT and use of Aadhar seeded accounts for flow of funds to beneficiaries identified under various schemes and also identify issues for follow up with the concerned Central agencies in connection with implementation of Central sector projects.