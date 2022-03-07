State-level panel discusses creation of standardisation cells

Creation of standardisation cells in the State to act as a channel of communication among the government agencies, industry and Bureau of Indian Standards was discussed at a State-level committee meeting held at the Secretariat in the city on Monday.

The committee discussed on capacity building of government officials on standards formulation and consumer outreach. Various BIS schemes such as implementation of the standards for piped drinking water supply infrastructure and conformity assessment scheme for milk products were also highlighted. Some of the goals of the committee included identifying areas for formulation of Indian standards and identifying product, processes and systems for enforcing compliance with Indian standards.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Consumer Affairs Department) Md. Nasimuddin, Deputy Director General (South) of BIS U.S.P. Yadav and BIS Head (Chennai Branch Office-II) G. Bhavani participated.