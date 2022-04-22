State-level ‘Minority Rights Day’ celebration
Minority and NRI Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K.S. Masthan said a State-level ‘Minority Rights Day celebration’ will be held on December 18 every year. The restrictions on building Christian burial grounds will be removed, he said.
Mr. Masthan added that the State government will provide a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to girls from minority communities studying in Class VI, and ₹500 to girls studying in Classes III-V, at a total cost of ₹2.75 crore.
