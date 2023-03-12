State-level Lok Adalat in T.N. disposes of 3,578 motor accident claims, other cases and awards ₹145.33 crore

March 12, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) has succeeded in settling 3,578 motor accident claim and other cases by awarding ₹145.33 crore at the Lok Adalats conducted across the State on Saturday, March 11, 2023. A total of 133 benches were constituted at the Taluk and district level and six benches were constituted in the Madras High Court to settle the cases.

According to a press communique, the settled matters included 2,482 pending cases in which ₹135.46 crore was awarded and 1,096 pre-litigation cases in which ₹9.86 crore was awarded. The data included the 181 cases settled by the Lok Adalat benches in the Madras High Court leading to award of ₹20.92 crore to the motor accident victims and other litigants.

Justice R. Mahadevan, chairman of the Madras High Court Legal Services Committee, had ordered for constitution of three Lok Adalat Benches headed by Justices S. Sounthar, K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi and R. Kalaimathi in the principal seat and three more headed by Justices S. Srimathy, L. Victoria Gowri and K.K. Ramakrishnan in the Madurai Bench for settling the cases.

While 153 out of 453 cases listed before the principal seat of the High Court got settled leading to award of ₹17.64 crore; 28 out of 312 cases listed before the Madurai Bench were settled leading to award of ₹3.28 crore, according to a separate communique issued by High Court Legal Services Committee secretary K. Sudha.