State issues order revoking Friends of Police movement

CHENNAI

09 July 2020 00:26 IST

Reports said FoP members were involved in Sattankulam case

The State government on Wednesday issued an order revoking the Friends of Police movement following an adverse report from the Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy.

The movement, of which Director General of Police (Crime Branch CID) Prateep V. Philip is the founder and director, came into existence more than 25 years ago when he was Superintendent of Police in Ramanathapuram district.

After more youth joined the organisation, the State government issued an order recognising the movement. Its volunteers, enrolled as per a set procedure, were attached to police stations across Tamil Nadu. Mr. Philip received the Queen’s award for innovation in police training and development for his contribution to community policing.

Advertising

Advertising

However, there were several allegations of high-handed behaviour by FoP volunteers with the public owing to their proximity to the police.

Order rescinded

In the latest Sattankulam incident where a trader and his son died after alleged custodial torture in the police station, there were reports that FoP volunteers were also involved. But the organisation sought to refute the allegations by issuing a statement.

The government on Wednesday rescinded an earlier order issued in 1994 extending the Friends of Police movement to the whole State of Tamil Nadu.