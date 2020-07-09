State issues order revoking Friends of Police movement

The State government on Wednesday issued an order revoking the Friends of Police movement following an adverse report from the Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy.
The movement, of which Director General of Police (Crime Branch CID) Prateep V. Philip is the founder and director, came into existence more than 25 years ago when he was Superintendent of Police in Ramanathapuram district.
After more youth joined the organisation, the State government issued an order recognising the movement. Its volunteers, enrolled as per a set procedure, were attached to police stations across Tamil Nadu. Mr. Philip received the Queen’s award for innovation in police training and development for his contribution to community policing.
However, there were several allegations of high-handed behaviour by FoP volunteers with the public owing to their proximity to the police.
Order rescinded
In the latest Sattankulam incident where a trader and his son died after alleged custodial torture in the police station, there were reports that FoP volunteers were also involved. But the organisation sought to refute the allegations by issuing a statement.
The government on Wednesday rescinded an earlier order issued in 1994 extending the Friends of Police movement to the whole State of Tamil Nadu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath