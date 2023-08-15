ADVERTISEMENT

State information panel recommends action against police inspector for not registering FIR

August 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Case pertains to a complaint lodged by a woman stating she lost her gold jewels

S Vijay Kumar
The Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) has asked the State police to initiate disciplinary action against an Inspector for not registering a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint lodged by a woman in 2019.

The case pertains to a complaint lodged by R. Surya Bi. of Bhoomiyankuttai Narasingarayanpettai village in the Gingee police station in Villupuram district on September 1, 2019, stating she lost her gold jewels.

With no perceptible action forthcoming, she had written to the Public Information Officer (PIO) seeking details of action on her complaint under the Right to Information Act, 2005. Dissatisfied with the reply of the PIO and the First Appellate Authority, she moved the TNIC.

In the hearing, conducted on March 15, 2022, the appellant said that the police had only issued a Community Service Register (CSR) receipt on her complaint and did not register an FIR. After the Commission’s intervention, the police registered a case on July 31, 2023, and sent a copy of the FIR to the complainant.

In the final hearing held on August 1, 2023, the police submitted that action was taken on the petition. Passing orders in the case, State Chief Information Commissioner M. Shakeel Akhter recommended to the Villupuram Superintendent of Police to take disciplinary action against the then Inspector, Maduthappan, for not registering an FIR on the complaint.

In another case, the Commission called for disciplinary action against the then Thirumangalam Inspector for the delay in providing the details sought by a petitioner, Selvam of Arani in Tiruvannamalai district, under the RTI Act on March 14, 2022.

The PIO was directed to provide the details of action taken on the complaint of financial fraud and the correspondence among the Inspector, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, and the Commissioner of Police, Chennai.

