State info panel asks PIOs to work towards zero pendency

August 23, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

Public Information Officers of the district administration and departments of the State Government were advised to work towards achieving zero pendency in Right to Information (RTI) Act cases.

According to sources in the Tamil Nadu Information Commission, a meeting of PIOs was convened by the State Chief Information Officer M. Shakeel Akhter on Tuesday. About 125 officials who came from across Tamil Nadu were told to reply to RTI petitions within the stipulated timeframe and avoid delay or pendency to the extent possible.

There were about 40,000 cases pending in the Commission owing to a verity of reasons. The Revenue, Registration and Police departments had the maximum number of pending RTI matters.

The Commission took note of the difficulties expressed by the PIO in cases where a reply could not be given immediately, the sources added.

