State Human Rights Commission suggests change in strategy to reduce COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 15:47 IST

In a letter to the government, the SHRC suggested shifting of residents of a ward, where density is high, to a place where there is more space with toilet and water facilities

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has suggested to the government that a change in strategy could make for a breakthrough in the COVID-19 outbreak, and has made some recommendations to this effect.

In a letter to the government, SHRC members A.C Mohandoss and D. Jayachandran suggested shifting of residents of a ward, where density is high, to a place where there is more space with toilet and water facilities, such as a school or any other institution for a temporary period of two weeks.

The members said that despite testing and closing of containment zones, the number of positive cases continue to rise.

Stating that the use of common toilets with little or no water facilities with five or more adults and children living in single-room tenements -- all this is the reality in many areas, the letter read -- “The most obvious common factor in the areas where the incidence of infection is concentrated is density of population. So, the most obvious solution would be to provide space so personal distancing can be done.”

Stating that a fear of being taken away to quarantine centres has been created, with negative implications, in the minds of people, the members felt that government schools and other institutions and playgrounds can be used as ideal quarantine centres.

“Along with advertising about use of soap to wash hands, the message of assurance that a temporary stay for a maximum of three weeks in a properly equipped quarantine centre will go a long way in helping people get back to their normal livelihood should instil some sense of security and dispel fear of being taken away to an unknown destination,” the letter added.