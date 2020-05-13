Tamil Nadu

State Human Rights Commission disapproves of ‘vandalism’ by Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner, seeks report

This comes after an incident in which the Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner was shown throwing fruit from the carts of vendors, while implementing the lockdown

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner Cecil Thomas’s action of throwing fruits from the carts of vendors, while implementing the COVID-19 lockdown, and has sought a report into the incident.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran and member A.C. Mohandoss sought a report into the incident from the Commissioner of Municipal Administration and Commissioner of Vaniyambadi Municipality within two weeks.

The SHRC said a TV media report showed the official throwing fruits on the road and turning the carts upside down, causing damage to the properties of the vendors. “This shows the Commissioner’s high handedness towards the fruits vendors and violated the human rights of the fruits vendors,” it said.

The Commission observed that if street vendors or fruit vendors violated the rules and regulations laid down during the lockdown period, “the Commissioner, Vaniyambadi Municipality should take action against them in accordance with law. But in this incident, the respondent/Commissioner had exceeded his powers and has taken the law into his hand, which resulted vandalism.”

The SHRC further sought to know whether his actions would not amount to violation of human rights and why action should not be taken against him on this.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 3:31:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/state-human-rights-commission-disapproves-of-vandalism-by-vaniyambadi-municipal-commissioner-seeks-report/article31573043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY