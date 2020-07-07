State Human Rights Commission calls for report on legal sanction for use of ‘Friends of Police’

CHENNAI

07 July 2020 14:43 IST

The Commission sought to know whether using the ‘Friends of Police’ movement for discharging official functions of the Tamil Nadu Police was not a violation of human rights

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Tamil Nadu government, asking whether the Tamil Nadu Police had any legal sanction for using the ‘Friends of Police’ movement for official functions.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran also sought a report from the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police within four weeks. The Commission also sought to know whether using the ‘Friends of Police’ movement for discharging the official functions of the Tamil Nadu Police was not a violation of human rights and also a violation of the judgement laid down by the Supreme Court of India in the Prof. Nandini Sundar Vs. State of Chhattisgarh case dated July 5, 2011.

The Commission’s directions followed a complainant submitted before it seeking to permanently disband the ‘Friends of Police’ movement, contending that the volunteers of the ‘Friends of Police’ harassed and attacked victims.

Complainant E. Adhisayakumar of Thoothukudi alleged that the volunteers of the ‘Friends of Police’ movement harassed and even attacked victims and cited the recent two custodial deaths at the Sattankulam police station. He also submitted an audio recording in connection with the incident. The complainant went on to plead for the disbanding of the movement.