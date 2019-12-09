Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission seeks report on suicide bid by Salem youth humiliated by cops

The SHRC has sought a report from the Salem Superintendent of Police

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from Salem Superintendent of Police over an incident in which a youth attempted suicide, after he was allegedly humiliated by a policeman during a vehicle check.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident, SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss sought a detailed report from the police within two weeks.

According to the media report, Sarathkumar, a 19-year old youth from Kumarapalayam near Vazhappadi in Salem district, who was studying engineering in a private college in Rasipuram, was attacked by a policeman on December 7 during a vehicle check. His parents were summoned to the police station and he was let go after checking his documents. The policeman is said to have called the youth by his caste name.

Following this, the youth allegedly tried to end his life after he reached home.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

