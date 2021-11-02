State hikes lean period dole for fishermen families to ₹6,000

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:05 IST

1.24 lakh families living in 11 coastal districts will benefit in the first phase

The State Government on Monday hiked the lean period dole given to fishermen families from ₹5000 to ₹6000 each. A total of ₹108 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. This was one of the election promises of the DMK.

In the first phase, 1.24 lakh families living in 11 coastal districts starting from Tiruvallur to Ramanathapuram will benefit. The government has allotted ₹74.40 crore for this purpose and the money would be directly transferred to the respective bank accounts of the beneficiary fishermen, said an official statement here.

The lean period dole is usually given during the months of October-November when fishermen cannot go out to fish in the sea due to inclement weather. Fishermen in Kanniyakumari district, which comes under the West Coast would be given this amount for the period from January to March and those in Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli would be get it between April - May - June 2022. The government also sanctioned ₹135.60 crore as its share of savings schemes for fishermen and fisherwomen, who are members of cooperative societies. The amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of the society members.

Advertising

Advertising

K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, who welcomed the increase, said that banks were not allowing fishermen to withdraw the amount unless both husband and wife or mother and son are physically present at the respective branch and sign the challans in front of officials. “At times those who are sick are also forced to go to the banks. ATM cards have not been issued to all beneficiaries. The Fisheries department must sit with the banks and sort out these problems,” he added.