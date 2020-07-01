State govt’s decision to transfer Sattankulam case to CBI will affect police morale: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI

01 July 2020 01:12 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that the State government should reconsider its stance of transferring the Sattankulam police custodial deaths case to the CBI and allow CB-CID DSP Anil Kumar to investigate the case under the supervision of the Madras High Court.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the State government’s statement that the Sattankulam custodial deaths case was being transferred to the CBI to ensure ‘independent and fair’ investigation implied that the Tamil Nadu Police was not capable of carrying out an ‘independent and fair’ investigation.

“This would be demoralising for honest officers in the State police department. The State government must reconsider this decision,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

He also pointed out the Madras High Court’s insistence that the woman officer who testified in court in the case should be given proper protection.

“We appreciate the woman officer and urge the State to protect her. The Sattankulam case has not received just national attention but global attention. The State government should not act in a manner that would destroy the morale of the police department to safeguard a few murderers. The State government must reconsider its position, co-operate to conduct a fair investigation in the case and provide the highest possible punishment for the murderers in three months,” he said.