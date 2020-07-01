State govt’s decision to transfer Sattankulam case to CBI will affect police morale: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that the State government should reconsider its stance of transferring the Sattankulam police custodial deaths case to the CBI and allow CB-CID DSP Anil Kumar to investigate the case under the supervision of the Madras High Court.
In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the State government’s statement that the Sattankulam custodial deaths case was being transferred to the CBI to ensure ‘independent and fair’ investigation implied that the Tamil Nadu Police was not capable of carrying out an ‘independent and fair’ investigation.
“This would be demoralising for honest officers in the State police department. The State government must reconsider this decision,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.
He also pointed out the Madras High Court’s insistence that the woman officer who testified in court in the case should be given proper protection.
“We appreciate the woman officer and urge the State to protect her. The Sattankulam case has not received just national attention but global attention. The State government should not act in a manner that would destroy the morale of the police department to safeguard a few murderers. The State government must reconsider its position, co-operate to conduct a fair investigation in the case and provide the highest possible punishment for the murderers in three months,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath