State govt. to wait for Centre’s decision on lifting lockdown

While Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said a decision on extending the COVID-19 lockdown will be taken in consultation with medical experts and others, officials indicated that the State may look up to the Centre for its decision. No unilateral decision will be taken, as done by Odisha.

Indicating the thinking on the part of the State government, a senior official said the administration was of the view that such a course of action would be more meaningful.

Before the Centre announces its decision, there will be no point in going ahead with extending the lockdown voluntarily and requesting the Centre not to operate flights and trains, the official said.

Another official pointed out that the Prime Minister had said the lockdown could not be lifted in one go.

If the Centre opts for a phased withdrawal, the State government can relax certain conditions for movement of people. But it may extend the lockdown in places such as malls, amusement parks and cinema halls, where people are likely to converge in large numbers.

AIADMK MP A. Navaneethakrishnan, who attended Wednesday’s meeting with the Prime Minister, said he had requested the Centre to ensure that vehicles originating from northern States carrying groceries and other essential commodities meant for Tamil Nadu, did not face hurdles on inter-State borders.

Mr. Navaneethakrishnan urged the Centre to accede to the State’s request for allocation of ₹3,000 crore needed for strengthening the health infrastructure and for essential equipment and medicines and the special grant of ₹9,000 crore to tackle the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the State economy, apart from expediting the release of arrears due to local bodies and funds under several components of Goods and Services Tax (GST) scheme.