20 Iranian children’s books to be translated into Tamil

January 06, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation has obtained the rights to translate as many as 20 Iranian children’s books into Tamil. About 10 of these translated books will be released at the second edition of the Chennai International Book Fair 2024 (CIBF).

Tamil Nadu had acquired the rights of the books at the Frankfurt Book Fair in which over 40 countries participated. A delegation from the State handpicked the 20 books already translated into 23 languages.

“The aim is to broaden the exposure to literature among the children in our State. The books were handpicked to suit the Tamil audience,” said an official from the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

One of the books focuses on the desires of a 10-year-old boy who craves an ice cream that only grows bigger and does not melt.

The Iranian titles include Singing Friend, Meet My Friends, The Cat with a Bell, among others, which will be translated into Tamil by the literary agents who recently completed the course given by the State government.

Classics such as Emma and Oliver Twist will also be translated into Tamil, the official noted. “Usually, there are many norms on the acquisition of rights for translation of international titles. But since government agencies have a wider reach, it was easier to acquire them,” said the official.

These books will be made available to the public at the ongoing book fair and also at school libraries. Apart from this, the department is also working on other translation works and bringing out graphic novels in Tamil.