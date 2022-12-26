HamberMenu
State govt should ensure implementation of 17-point charter of demands of farmers: Velmurugan

December 26, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, and leaders of Left parties and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi participating in a rally on Monday.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, and leaders of Left parties and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi participating in a rally on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan on Monday appealed to the State government to ensure the immediate implementation of the 17-point charter of demands of farmers and people whose lands are proposed to be acquired by NLC India Limited (NLCIL) for its expansion projects.

During a public meeting in Neyveli at the end of a rally attended by VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, he said both the NLCIL management and the Union government were against farmers and people whose lands were proposed to be acquired for the upcoming projects of the PSU.

“The State government, headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has an excellent opportunity to resolve the crisis and address the genuine demands of farmers. The Chief Minister should make use of this opportunity, taking into account the genuine concerns of the farmers and others,” he said, adding that a delegation comprising leaders of various parties would meet the Chief Minister soon and hand over a memorandum in this regard.

Mr. Velmurugan said it was condemnable that NLCIL was violating its commitment to provide employment. In the recent recruitment done by the PSU for about 300 posts, not even three recruits were from Tamil Nadu, he added.

