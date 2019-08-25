State govt. set to launch education TV

Kalvi tholaikkaatchi (Education TV), a television channel of the State government, will be launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday.

Programmes will be telecast on the channel from 6 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. While a majority of them will be targeted at school children on a variety of subjects, the TV station will also feature programmes on employment opportunities and learning the craft of self-employment, and a daily telecast of employment-related news.

Though the authorities had planned a January launch, it was delayed owing to the preparatory work involved in designing the programmes and setting up the required infrastructure, sources in the School Education Department said.

Officials had earlier said the television channel would be made available through mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.

Over the past few months, the School Education Department has been taking steps to make cable connections available in all government schools so that children can watch the channel.

A circular issued by the Director of School Education to the Chief Educational Officers of all districts said the launch would be telecast on the channel from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The CEOs have to ensure that children in all schools watch the launch on the school premises by arranging projectors. Schools that don’t have a cable connection could use the YouTube channel of Kalvi tholaikkaatchi, where the programme will be uploaded.