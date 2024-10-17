State govt. sanctions ₹209.20 crore for housing scheme in rural areas

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned ₹209.20 crore for implementing the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme in rural areas (aka Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin) during 2024-25.

The sum of ₹209 crore which includes 60% Central share of ₹125.52 crore and 40% State share of ₹83.68 crore as the first tranche of the first installment, including the administration fund. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department haved issued orders in this regard.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development in August this year had approved the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin for five more years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 for “two crore more houses”.

Accordingly, a month later, the Union Ministry had fixed a target of 68,569 houses for Tamil Nadu for 2024-25. The beneficiaries of the scheme would be selected from the existing Awaas-Plus database from 2018.

The Government of India has fixed a unit cost of ₹1.20 lakh per house. Both the unit cost and the administration fund are to be shared by the Union and the State governments in 60:40 ratio.

The expenditure is to be brought to the notice of the Legislature in the Supplementary Estimates 2024-25.