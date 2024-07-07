GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State govt. plans to shift ration shops operating from private premises to its own buildings

Published - July 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to construct new buildings for fair price shops under various schemes to gradually replace more than 7,000 outlets functioning on private premises on rent, and to maintain a specific proportion of ration cardholders per fair price shop.

According to data from the Department of Food and Consumer Protection, more than 2.24 crore family smart cardholders in the State are entitled to receive various commodities under the Universal Public Distribution System and the National Food Security Act, 2013. A total of 36,954 fair price shops are functioning in Tamil Nadu, including 26,502 full-time and 10,452 part-time shops administered by cooperative societies, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and women’s self-help groups.

In its policy note for 2024-25 tabled in the Assembly, the department said that out of the 36,954 fair price shops, 19,872 had their own buildings, whereas 9,285 were operating from rent-free buildings. However, the remaining 7,797 shops were operating from private buildings on rent.

To avoid using private buildings to run ration shops, the State government has been taking steps to construct new buildings. It built 2,009 new fair price shops in the last three years. The Department of Food and Consumer Protection is also planning to construct ration shops with assistance from the Rural Development Department, and using funds from the local area development scheme of MPs and MLAs.

Further, to ensure hassle-free accessibility to ration shops, the State government is taking steps to maintain a proportion of one PDS outlet for every 1,000 ration cardholders in urban areas, and every 800 ration cardholders in rural areas.

