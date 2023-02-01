State govt. plans museum at memorial for former CM Karunanidhi on Marina

February 01, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

In addition to the under-construction superstructure of the memorial on the Marina for late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to construct a museum, on over 1500 square metres and spread over 160 cents. A part of it will be underground.

Visitors may have to use a ramp to reach the underground section. It is learnt that the proposal, if implemented, would involve construction on about 2,000 square metres. It is planned with an additional expenditure of about ₹80 lakh. Though there was a proposal earlier to have a museum, it was planned on about 40 cents of land. However, now the idea is to expand it to about 160 cents. The entrance to the museum will be on the surface of the mainland and will come up adjacent to the main memorial pavilion. In the pen monument, too, there is a proposal to install laser lighting to display slogans hailing the Tamil language and Tamil Nadu. The memorial for Karunanidhi on the Marina beach is being constructed at a cost of ₹39 crore. The government is already working on a proposal for a 42-metre-tall pen monument on the sea, at a distance of 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal, at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore. In the Karunanidhi memorial being constructed in the mainland, there will be a pavilion, galleries, ponds, landscaping area and an open air theatre with a seating area and if the fresh proposal goes through, an underground museum, too.

The memorial is in Anna Square on the Marina beach that also houses the mausoleums of other former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.