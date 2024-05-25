State govt must take over tea plantations in Manjolai: TNCC

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said the workers who have settled in Manjolai Estate in Tirunelveli district for work should not be evicted from their place of dwelling and the State government must take over the estates and administer them just as it has done in the case of refugees from Sri Lanka who were settled in Nilgris and Coimbatore by creating Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that 80% of those living in Manjolai belonged to hte Scheduled Caste community and the government taking over the estates will ensure that the livelihoods of the workers are protected.

“Recently, 8373 acres in Manjolai region and 23,000 acres in Ambai region have been declared as protected forest, published in Government Gazette in February, 2018. The workers do not own property and they know no other occupation other than working in tea estates. Evicting thousands of workers goes against workers’ rights. Thousands of workers in these tea estates will feel protected and they can continue to work in these estates if the State government takes over the estates. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must intervene in this issue,” he said.