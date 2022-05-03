State govt. must take over D.B. Jain college: Anbumani

May 03, 2022 00:16 IST

PMK youth wing leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the State Government to take over D.B. Jain college (a government aided arts and science college) after it took steps to become self-financed college which could affect poor and middle class students.

In a statement, he said that the college was instituted in 1972 to cater to the poor and middle class students on Old Mahabalipuram road, but has been faced with several allegations of financial irregularities.

“In the last 20 years, new professors and staffs were not appointed. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, there have been no admissions. For the last 4 years, instead of government mandated fees of Rs. 850, the college has been charging Rs. 42000 as fees and has been renting out the building constructed with money received from university grants commission,” he charged.

Dr. Anbumani asked why the State Government cannot appoint an officer to administer the college.