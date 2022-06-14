State govt. must recruit 50,000 teachers: Anbumani

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 22:34 IST

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 22:34 IST

There is only one teacher in each of the 3,800 primary schools across Tamil Nadu

There is only one teacher in each of the 3,800 primary schools across Tamil Nadu

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State Government should immediately recruit 50,000 teachers and fill the vacancies in government primary and middle schools. According to him, there was only one teacher in each of 3,800 primary schools (up until fifth standard) and only 2.5 teachers (on an average) in the rest of the 25,618 primary and middle schools across Tamil Nadu. “How can good standard education be provided to students with only 2-3 teachers in schools, which have up to Class VIII? How can these students face tough exams in high school and study in higher education and face other competitive exams?” he asked. He added that A majority of the 3,800 ‘one-teacher’ schools were in Tamil Nadu’s northern districts, he added of Tamil Nadu such as Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Cuddalore and Villupuram.



Our code of editorial values