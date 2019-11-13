State govt. must reconsider borewell regulations: KMDK

The State government must reconsider the regulations imposed on sinking borewells, due to which nearly 50,000 jobs are on the line, claimed E.R. Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), on Tuesday.
In a statement, Mr. Eswaran said that the State government has recently ordered that borewell rig owners should register their business with the authorities by paying ₹ 15,000. “There are thousands of people in Kongu region who depend on sinking borewells for a livelihood,” he said, adding that the registration fees was “exorbitant” and “impractical.” The State government must withdraw this fee, Mr. Eswaran demanded.
