State govt. must not hike electricity charges again in July: Anbumani

June 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the State government should give up its plans to increase electricity charges in July this year, just 10 months after the previous revision.

In a statement, he said reports have suggested that Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had given the nod for increasing the power tariff from July on the basis of Consumer Price Index. “This is shocking. Another hike will be an assault on the people,” he said.

“Every year, Electricity Regulatory Commission allows hike in power tariff based on Consumer Price Index till 2026-27. According to this policy, the Consumer Price Index in April or inflation (or less than 6%, whichever is less), the power tariff has to be increased to that extent. In April last year, inflation was 4.70% (less than 6%), so the tariffs were hiked by 4.70%,” he said.

It will be a mistake to implement the policy of hiking the power tariffs just because the State Electricity Regulatory Commission allowed it. People have not recovered from the effects of last hike, due to which a number of micro and small scale industries have shut down, he pointed out.

