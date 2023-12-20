State Govt machinery dysfunctional: Annamalai

December 20, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said the State government machinery was dysfunctional, and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to set aside his other priorities and focus on flood relief and rescue efforts.

In a statement, he said the State government, which ought to be working on a war footing during a disaster, had shown its inefficiency and was blaming the India Meteorological Department instead.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has gone to New Delhi to meet INDIA bloc leaders and finalise the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when people in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts are struggling to get food and water due to heavy rain and floods. As far as the DMK is concerned, being in power is about getting commission, engaging in corruption, stealing natural resources and exploiting river sand. It does not care about the welfare of the people or providing relief during natural disasters,” he said.

He further charged that DMK MLAs from southern districts were busy in overseeing the preparations for the public rally in Salem to select their next leader, which has prevented them from working for the people in southern districts.

Mr. Annamalai said that natural disasters do not announce their arrival two days in advance. “DMK that runs the State government should have the capacity to manage such situations. Even if they don’t have the capacity, the Chief Minister should care about the people. He doesn’t care about the Rs. 4000 crore that disappeared in the Chennai floods. It is absurd to talk about the height of the sea level and ground level. It is also comical to blame the IMD for rains in southern districts,” he said.