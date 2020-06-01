State govt. issues SOP for chartered flights

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 23:45 IST

People coming in from abroad to be tested on Day 1 of arrival and again on Day 7

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for chartered flight services within, to and from the State, as well as services to and from other countries. Passengers taking chartered flights within Tamil Nadu or from other States must get a TN ePass before boarding the plane.

According to the SOP issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday, all persons arriving in Tamil Nadu on chartered flights from abroad would be tested through the RT-PCR method on Day 1 of arrival and on Day 7.

They would “have to undergo paid institutional quarantine for seven days. If the test is positive, they will be taken to the hospital”.

Exemption from testing

The passengers will be tested again on Day 7. “If the test taken on Day 7 also returns negative, they can be sent to home quarantine for seven days. If quarantine facilities are not available in their house, put them in facility quarantine in the respective districts for seven more days,” the SOP stated.

RT-PCR testing is mandatory for passengers from Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat. “However, if they produce COVID-19 negative certificates issued by an ICMR-approved lab (within two days of testing), they will be exempted from testing,” the SOP said.

If the individual tests positive, he/she would be taken to a hospital and treated as per protocol. If the individual tests negative, he/she has to undergo home quarantine for seven days, and self-monitor their health for seven more days.

“Persons travelling on a business trip who intend to return within 48 hours are exempted from quarantine. Otherwise, the individual has to undergo home quarantine for seven days. The individual shall self-monitor his/her health for seven more days,” the guidelines stated.

All passengers on chartered flights travelling within, to and from Tamil Nadu and to and from other countries must be subjected to thermal scanning before boarding. Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms would not be allowed to travel.

As for flights within Tamil Nadu, testing is mandatory for individuals travelling from Chennai to other places in the State. “However, if they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by an ICMR-approved lab (within two days of testing), they will be exempted from testing,” the SOP said.

Persons travelling on a business trip who intend to return within 48 hours are exempt from quarantine.

“Otherwise, the individual has to undergo home quarantine for 7 days. The individual shall self-monitor his/her health for seven more days,” the SOP added.

As regards passengers leaving for other States or other countries from Tamil Nadu, they have to adhere to the receiving State’s/country’s COVID-19 protocol for travel, testing and quarantine.