State govt. decides to give ₹1,000 each to ration cardholders for Pongal

December 06, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Ramakrishnan

The State government has decided to give ration cardholders ₹1,000 each in cash as a Pongal gift.

“We have not yet decided whether Pongal gift hampers should be given and, if yes, what should be their composition,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Even if the government chooses to provide the gift hampers, it may provide raw rice and sugar, but it is not receptive to the idea of supplying items such as jaggery and sugarcane, all of which have to be procured, the official said.

Ordinarily, the cash component is given to rice-drawing ration cardholders, who account for about 2.19 crore cards.

