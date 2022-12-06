  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

State govt. decides to give ₹1,000 each to ration cardholders for Pongal

December 06, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Ramakrishnan

The State government has decided to give ration cardholders ₹1,000 each in cash as a Pongal gift.

“We have not yet decided whether Pongal gift hampers should be given and, if yes, what should be their composition,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Even if the government chooses to provide the gift hampers, it may provide raw rice and sugar, but it is not receptive to the idea of supplying items such as jaggery and sugarcane, all of which have to be procured, the official said.

Ordinarily, the cash component is given to rice-drawing ration cardholders, who account for about 2.19 crore cards.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.