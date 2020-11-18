Tamil Nadu govt., Corporation officials should be alert and monitor water levels in lakes: PMK

Though Chembarambakkam lake has not yet filled up, around 67 lakes are full, says Ramadoss

The PMK on Tuesday said continuous supervision should be conducted after a flood warning was issued in relation to the water level in Chembarambakkam lake in suburban Chennai.

In a statement, party founder S. Ramadoss said that while the capacity of the Chembarambakkam lake is 3,645 mcft (24 feet), the water level in the lake has almost reached 3,000 mcft (21 feet).

“When the level reaches 22 feet, water will be released usually. However, the floods in 2015 continues to bring scary memories to the people of Chennai. There is no need to fear that there would be floods just because of the increase in the water level and that this fear was unnecessary, according to the PWD officials. This is enough to remove fear but the State Government and people should be alert,” he said.

“Though Chembarambakkam lake has not yet filled up, around 67 lakes out of the 909 lakes in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu district have been completely filled. As many as 127 lakes are 75% full, 206 lakes are 50% full. In the next few years, the remaining lakes will also fill up. Thirty lakes in the nearby Sriperumbudhur district are also full. In this situation, the continuous rains might pose a risk to Chennai. The State government and Chennai Corporation should be alert,” he said.

People in low-lying areas should be evacuated to a safe place and people living in the banks of Cooum River, Buckingham Canal should be monitored continuously by police, firefighters and PWD officials.