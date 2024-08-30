State govt betraying handloom weavers: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the State Government should not procure all the dhotis and sarees meant for distribution during the Pongal festival in 2025 from powerloom weavers, “betraying” handloom weavers.

In a statement, Anbumani said a total of 17,764,476 sarees and 17,722,995 dhotis is set to be procured by Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, and Textiles from power loom weavers and an initial amount of Rs. 100 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

“Last year, out of the 17.3 million dhotis and sarees bought, one crore dhotis and 12.4 million sarees were procured from power loom weavers, while the remaining 7.3 million dhotis and around 5 million sarees were purchased from handloom weavers. However, this year, the government’s decision to procure all the dhotis and sarees from power loom weavers is a major betrayal of the handloom weavers,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the scheme was introduced during former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s tenure in 1983 and it was intended for two primary welfare purposes.

“To ensure that the poor have new clothes to wear during the Tamil festival of Pongal and safeguard the declining handloom industry by providing handloom weavers with work throughout the year. Despite the increasing purchases from power loom weavers over the last few decades, handloom weavers were still given opportunities. However, for the first time this year, handloom weavers have been entirely excluded,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said Tamil Nadu government’s decision to procure dhotis and sarees for senior citizens receiving pensions entirely from handloom weavers to compensate for the loss is ‘a massive deception and fraud’.

“If the previous year’s practice had been followed this year, the handloom weavers would have had the opportunity to produce 7.3 million dhotis and 5 million sarees, totaling 12.3 million garments. However, the total number of pensioners, including senior citizens, is only 3.49 million. Thus, at most, only 3.5 million garments will be purchased,” he said.

Dr, Anbumani said the State Govrenment has a ‘duty and responsibility to protect the welfare of both power loom weavers and handloom weavers’ and it should not ignore the welfare of one group to protect the other.

