State government will form Road Safety Authority soon

19 November 2021 01:17 IST

CM chairs meeting with ministers, officials from various depts.

The State government will form a Road Safety Authority to implement schemes to improve the safety on roadways.

According to a press release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of ministers and officials from various departments on Thursday to discuss key aspects of road safety under the scheme ‘Innuyir Kappoom Thittam’.

Stressing the need for reducing the road traffic accident fatality rate, which is now 23.9 per lakh population, Mr. Stalin said the concerned departments should take initiatives to make road transportation safe for commuters in Tamil Nadu. Various schemes have been proposed to promote road safety in the State.

The State government has formulated a draft plan for promotion of road safety with data compiled by various line agencies.

To provide medical assistance to accident victims within 48 hours of an accident, 609 hospitals have been roped in.

An allocation of ₹50 crore has been made to initiate a scheme to provide medical assistance, including 81 procedures, for accident victims during the first 48 hours.

Wide coverage

The beneficiaries of the scheme include all victims of road accidents, including foreign nationals. The scheme will include emergency response, rescue and resuscitation, damage control surgery and rehabilitation. The government will also enact a law for promotion of road safety, the release said.