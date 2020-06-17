State government too files a case against Centre on OBC quota

The State government too has filed a writ petition against the Centre before the Madras High Court seeking 50% reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical seats surrendered by the States to the All India quota in non-central institutions.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy on Wednesday heard Advocate General Vijay Narayan for the State and directed Central government standing counsel V. Chandrasekharan to take notice on behalf of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Finding that another public interest litigation filed by Vaiko, general secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), for a similar relief was also listed for admission, the judges directed central government standing counsel K. Venkataswamy Babu to take notice.

Later, both the cases were ordered to be tagged along with a batch of petitions already filed by Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

All these cases would now be taken up for hearing on Monday since Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan had sought time to get instructions from the Centre.