State government to approach SC on non-release of Cauvery water by Karnataka: Duraimurugan

May 01, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the state government would approach the Supreme Court on the issue of Karnataka not releasing Cauvery water.

Their (Karnataka) stance of refusing to release water has remained the same even when they had adequate water and when they had lesser water, he told reporters in Chennai.

They are refusing to release water despite the directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Karnataka is not respecting the Centre’s directive. The Supreme Court must question them and we will move the apex court, Mr. Duraimurugan said.

