State government takes over all 41 constituent colleges

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 23:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Universities are relieved of the burden of having to pay salaries to staff in constituent colleges. The Higher Education department has issued an order announcing the take over of 41 constituent colleges.

Henceforth the salaries of the guest lecturers in these colleges will be paid by the regional joint directors of college education, higher education secretary D. Karthikeyan has informed. An order to that effect was issued by the department on Thursday.

In the first round in 2018-19 the government had sanctioned permission to convert 14 constituent colleges as government colleges. Last year the government had announced that it would take over the rest of the constituent colleges as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second round the government has sanctioned in 27 constituent colleges 1,455 teachers posts and 507 non-teaching posts. The Director of College Education had informed the department that the annual expense for this would amount to Rs. 143.74 crore.

The department has said that it would create 1374 teaching posts and 318 non-teaching posts in the 27 colleges. However, the institutions will have to outsource the appointment of 189 other staf such as sanitary workers, sweepers, and night watchmen.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The department has said that all the excess non-teaching posts such as electrician, gardener, attendant, marker, computer operator and library assistants filled by the University will be sent back to the parent university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
arts and science education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app