State government takes over all 41 constituent colleges

The State Universities are relieved of the burden of having to pay salaries to staff in constituent colleges. The Higher Education department has issued an order announcing the take over of 41 constituent colleges.

Henceforth the salaries of the guest lecturers in these colleges will be paid by the regional joint directors of college education, higher education secretary D. Karthikeyan has informed. An order to that effect was issued by the department on Thursday.

In the first round in 2018-19 the government had sanctioned permission to convert 14 constituent colleges as government colleges. Last year the government had announced that it would take over the rest of the constituent colleges as well.

In the second round the government has sanctioned in 27 constituent colleges 1,455 teachers posts and 507 non-teaching posts. The Director of College Education had informed the department that the annual expense for this would amount to Rs. 143.74 crore.

The department has said that it would create 1374 teaching posts and 318 non-teaching posts in the 27 colleges. However, the institutions will have to outsource the appointment of 189 other staf such as sanitary workers, sweepers, and night watchmen.

The department has said that all the excess non-teaching posts such as electrician, gardener, attendant, marker, computer operator and library assistants filled by the University will be sent back to the parent university.