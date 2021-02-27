State government tables three Bills in Assembly

It seeks to raise allowances for kin of MLAs who die during their term

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday introduced three Bills to raise allowances paid to families of MLAs who die during their term of office, amend the Registration Act, 1908, in its application to the State of Tamil Nadu, and repeal certain enactments.

Key objectives

The government moved a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Payment of Salaries Act, 1951, to enhance the lump sum payment of ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh to the family of a sitting member of the Assembly who dies during his term of office, increase the pension to the former members of the Assembly and the Legislative Council to ₹25,000 from ₹20,000, and enhance the family pension to the legal heir of the deceased members to ₹12,500 from ₹10,000.

It also sought to amend the Registration Act, 1908, to dispense with the requirement of physical presentation of documents, such as agreements relating to the Deposit of Title Deeds, for registration for the industrial sector so as to facilitate ease of doing business.

The government also tabled a Bill to repeal enactments that have become obsolete or ceased to be in force. It sought to repeal about 77 enactments.