State government set to amend century-old encroachment law

The State government will amend the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, by the end of the year, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar announced in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“Under the Act, there are provisions to identify and remove encroachments on government lands. Taking into account a number of issues that arise due to encroachments on government lands, the government had appointed a committee to prescribe changes to the Act. These amendments will come into effect this year itself,” Mr. Udhayakumar said.

The Revenue Minister said that under the amended Act, those found encroaching on government lands will face severe punishment, while the process for appeals or reviews will be made easier and faster.

Mr. Udhayakumar said work was under way to digitise land transfer, land lease, land purchase and other such matters.

A Land Transfer Module to deal with land transfer issues is being piloted and will be rolled out soon, he added.