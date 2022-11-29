State government-run industrial training institutes exceed the 90% mark in admissions for the first time

November 29, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The government-run industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Tamil Nadu have registered an all-time high in admission of candidates this year, with the rate exceeding the 90-percentage mark for the first time.

Totally, 26,632 seats are available at 91 ITIs wherein the admitted candidates get training in 54 engineering and 24 non-engineering trades. When the admission season was over on October 31, about 93.8% of the seats were filled. This was higher than what was witnessed even during the pre-COVID-19 years of 2018 and 2019 — 77.73% and 83% respectively.

A number of factors are cited for this year’s development. Senior officials of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, under whose broad jurisdiction falls ITIs, are of the view that the information, education and communication drive, introduction of more job-related courses and a higher rate of placements have contributed to the increase in admission.

Pointing out that the candidates are essentially from lower strata of society, the officials say attention is being paid to improving soft skills by arranging for cultural activities and sports. Some of the successful alumni are being invited to interact with the candidates.

Upgrade helped

Also, the present government’s involvement in getting ITIs upgraded has paved the way for such a performance, according to V. Aravind, chairperson of six Institute Management Committees (IMCs). Pointing out that he is the head of the IMC for the Theni ITI, he says, “At a rapid speed, engineering and non-engineering courses were upgraded in Theni. Buildings were renovated. A digital library was established. It was no surprise that the Theni ITI had received applications that were 150% of the intake of the institute...” More than filling all the seats, an institute should be in such a position to attract a higher number of applications than its intake, he adds.

R. Subash, a Chennai-based financial consultant and an alumni of the Guindy Engineering College and the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, says that of late, the youth have started realising the importance of being employable than the possession of a mere degree certificate.

The officials say discussions have taken place with senior officials of the Departments of Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Consequently, measures are being taken to identify trade-relevant industrial units for each trade at all the ITIs with the support of the IMCs. Trade rationalisation is also being made so that the ITIs provide training in tune with the requirements of the industry.

To make further improvement in the working of the ITIs, K.E. Raghunathan, national chairman of the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, says that as the candidates of ITIs are largely employed by the MSMEs, the curriculum should align with the needs of industrial segments which are sought to be promoted by the government. This will also reduce the level of migrant labour being sourced.