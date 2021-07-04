State government reshuffles IAS officers

The State government on Saturday posted Pooja Kulkarni as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau. She was earlier Special Secretary to the Government Finance Department. It also announced other IAS officers transfers and postings.

M.S. Sangeetha, Deputy Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department, was transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

C. Munianathan, formerly Commissioner of Adi Dravidar Welfare, was posted as Commissioner of Labour. B. Ganesan, formerly Director of Town and Country Planning, would be posted as Director of the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project. R. Lilly, formerly Commissioner of Land Reforms, was posted as Special Secretary, Industries Department.